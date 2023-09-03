George Stephanopoulos and his panel reacted, Sunday, to a new 2024 presidential poll the ABC News anchor billed as “kind of shocking.”

In a discussion on Sunday’s edition of This Week, Stephanopoulos referenced a new Wall Street Journal poll showing former President Donald Trump dead even with President Joe Biden, 46-46, in a head-to-head-matchup.

“It is kind of shocking in a way that despite all of the baggage that Donald Trump carries, he’s tied with Joe Biden right now,” Stephanopoulos remarked.

Former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile admitted that the survey was cause for alarm.

“When I looked at that recent poll, the Wall Street Journal, I said, ‘this could keep me up at night,'” Brazile said.

The same poll also shows Trump with a massive lead in the race for the Republican nomination — with the former president holding a dominant 59-13 lead over his nearest rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

“With every passing month, with every new indictment, Donald Trump seems to be consolidating his control over the Republican Party,” Stephanopoulos noted.

The ABC News anchor challenged a Right-leaning panelist — Reihan Salam, a contributing writer for The Atlantic — about the extent of the Republican party’s commitment to Trump.

“Republicans almost unanimously on that [debate] stage several days ago [said they] would vote for a convicted felon,” Stephanopoulos said. “Did you ever think you’d see the day?”

“The truth is that we are in a very polarized moment,” Salam said. “And when you’re looking at the Republican Party, it is strikingly unified. If you look at the most conservative voters and the party, they back the former president disproportionately. If you look at more moderate voters, female Republican primary voters, he just really has a lock on both wings of the party, so to speak. And that’s something that any rival has to appreciate it and respect.”

Watch above, via ABC.

