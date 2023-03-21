‘Significant Increase’ In Threats As Trump Arrest Looms — FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force Involved In Prep Per Multiple Reports

Law enforcement sources say there has been a “significant increase” in online threats as former President Donald Trump rallies supporters to protest his reportedly impending arrest, and that the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force is involved in the preparations.

Trump touched off a firestorm Saturday morning with a pair of all-caps social media posts that culminated in a call to unrest. In his posts Trump urged supporters to ‘TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ in an early-morning all-caps rant over reports he claims say he ” WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

Trump appeared to be reacting to reports that various law enforcement agencies are meeting next week with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to prepare for a possible indictment and arrest of Trump in Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

According to CBS News, that potential arrest has generated increased “threats and violent rhetoric online from domestic violent extremists”:

But the sources said they have not identified any credible or direct threats to a person or property and they are continuing to monitor for credible specific threats. Domestic violent extremists in online postings have warned that prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office would cross a red line if Trump is indicted and it would be met with more violence than the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the sources said. There have also been postings calling for civil war. Sources said the threats are mostly aimed at law enforcement, judges and government officials in New York and elsewhere that domestic violent extremists perceive as participants in what they see as a political persecution of Trump.

While the White House and others project cautious calm, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dropped a revealing aside during the debut edition of her new MSNBC show Inside With Jen Psaki.

Psaki said the public strategy would be to “keep the temperature down” by saying little about Trump’s rant, but “behind the scenes, they’re paying close attention, tracking any potential threats, as they always would.”

That’s somewhat consistent with the fact that multiple reports citing law enforcement sources say that the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has been coordinating with state and local law enforcement agencies to prepare for Trump’s potential arrest, along with the Secret Service.

Watch above via Inside With Jen Psaki.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com