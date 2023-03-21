WATCH: Reporters Grill Biden White House Over Potential Trump-Related Violence As Arrest Looms

Reporters grilled White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over preparations for violence as former President Donald Trump rallies supporters to protest his reportedly impending arrest.

Trump touched off a firestorm Saturday morning with a pair of all-caps social media posts that culminated in a call to unrest. In his posts Trump urged supporters to ‘TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ in an early-morning all-caps rant over reports he claims say he ” WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

Trump appeared to be reacting to reports that various law enforcement agencies are meeting next week with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to prepare for a possible indictment and arrest of Trump in Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

At Monday’s briefing, Jean-Pierre was peppered with questions about Trump’s message — and potential Trump-related violence and protests — in multiple exchanges with several reporters:

Q What does the White House make of former President Trump calling on supporters to protest his potential indictment? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, as you know, it’s an ongoing investigation. We do not comment on any ongoing investigations from here. We’ve been very consistent on that. So, certainly I’m not going to break that — kind of break our protocol here, so I won’t — I won’t comment from here. Q I’m not asking about the potential indictment itself. I’m asking about the former President calling on supporters to protest — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, that — Q — the possibility that he might be indicted. MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Understood. Understood. I wanted to say that at the top. So, look, the President has been very clear when it comes to Americans who want to — to protest: They should do it peacefully. And that is something that is incredibly important that the President has always continued to say, but I don’t want to get into, you know, hypotheticals from here. And so, I’ll just leave it there.

—

Q To put a — a follow-up on Ed’s question about the former President’s message to his supporters. You know, given what we’ve seen in the past when the former President has urged his supporters to “take our nation back,” are you concerned and worried as an administration about the threat of violence? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, look, we — we are always prepared; I can say that from here. I’m just not going to get into hypotheticals or any potential scenarios. But we are always preparing.

—

Q Thanks a lot, Karine. I wanted to ask about — President Trump is going to give a rally in Waco, Texas. This is the 30th anniversary of the standoff between Branch Davidians and the FBI and the ATF in Waco. Is the Biden administration concerned about anti-government activity in Waco around the rally? Are there security concerns that President Trump may use this anniversary to foment anti-government sentiment at that — at that event? MS. JEAN-PIERRE: So, you know, I can’t speak to what the former President is going to do or say. What I — I’m not tracking any — any security concerns. So, don’t have anything more to share beyond that.

Watch above via The White House.

