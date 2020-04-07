comScore

Stephanie Grisham’s Abrupt Departure Sends Shockwaves, Begs the Question: ‘How Can You Leave a Job You Never Did?’

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 7th, 2020, 12:45 pm

SAUL LOEB / AFP

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham found herself the center of a news cycle Tuesday morning after her departure from that post was announced, with former Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany set to be her replacement.

The news was the focus of wary critics on Twitter asking what the White House flack actually did while holding the post.

“How do you leave a job you never did?” CNN commentator Keith Boykin wrote.

Grisham, who never held a single press conference during her tenure as press secretary, was blasted on social media amid news of her departure:

The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay did point out, amidst the critical tweets, Grisham did toss her body in between North Korean security forces to let the U.S. press pool into a Trump and Kim Jong Un meeting:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: