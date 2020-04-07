Stephanie Grisham’s Abrupt Departure Sends Shockwaves, Begs the Question: ‘How Can You Leave a Job You Never Did?’

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham found herself the center of a news cycle Tuesday morning after her departure from that post was announced, with former Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany set to be her replacement.

The news was the focus of wary critics on Twitter asking what the White House flack actually did while holding the post.

“How do you leave a job you never did?” CNN commentator Keith Boykin wrote.

Grisham, who never held a single press conference during her tenure as press secretary, was blasted on social media amid news of her departure:

Stephanie Grisham has no speaking appearances in the C-SPAN Video Library …https://t.co/yIWlH3r8cw pic.twitter.com/Q4KHVDHAlv — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) April 7, 2020

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham: Twice as many DUIs as press briefings. Quite a legacy. — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) April 7, 2020

Stephanie Grisham is quitting a job she never performed. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) April 7, 2020

How do you leave a job you never did?https://t.co/AB3N1uepFG — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) April 7, 2020

Where at Fox “news” will she “work?” https://t.co/SIRTREpK1I — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 7, 2020

Stephanie Grisham got paid by taxpayers to do softball interviews on Fox News. https://t.co/kVn9gEf36b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2020

I thought Grisham’s ouster good news, but her holding no press conferences is better than having to listen to this EXPLETIVE DELETED from @kayleighmcenany https://t.co/zQMwAVw8bI — Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) April 7, 2020

And so Stephanie Grisham becomes a Jeopardy question: She was the White House Press Secretary but never held a press briefing. — Ruth Marcus (@RuthMarcus) April 7, 2020

stephanie grisham’s tenure as press secretary, in gif format pic.twitter.com/ZJMaFpiNqW — Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 7, 2020

Stephanie Grisham OUT as… press secretary? Is that right? Who will be the next to go?! #TheCelebrityAppresident pic.twitter.com/GgYlcYc87b — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 7, 2020

Who’s Stephanie Grisham? Never heard of her. 🤓 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 7, 2020

The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay did point out, amidst the critical tweets, Grisham did toss her body in between North Korean security forces to let the U.S. press pool into a Trump and Kim Jong Un meeting:

The time Stephanie Grisham literally shoved aside North Korean security forces in order to get the US press pool into a Trump-Kim event in the DMZ pic.twitter.com/EU1KNu23e7 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 7, 2020

