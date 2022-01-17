Steve Bannon wrote on Gettr Sunday that former President Donald Trump’s rally in Arizona Saturday marks the beginning of the “decertification process” for the 2020 presidential election.

Bannon, whose War Room podcast has played host to dozens of Republican candidates running for local office, has continued to push Trump’s debunked allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“The Decertification Process now starts; Campaign 2022 now starts. 100 Seats, 100 Years,” Bannon, a former Trump campaign manager and White House advisor, wrote to his 789,000 followers on Gettr – a new right-leaning social media platform founded by former Donald Trump aide Jason Miller.

Bannon’s post included a link to a recent Insider article chronicling his many claims regarding how he sees the 2020 election unraveling.

“It’s the kickoff of 2022. A huge speech in front of a massive crowd by Donald J. Trump and, of course, they’re all melting down about who’s on stage with him. They’re all people that are going to get to the decertification of the 2020 Biden electors,” Bannon’s quoted in the article saying, on a recent episode of his podcast.

“Decertification process is really kicking up next week in Arizona in the [state] Assembly,” he added.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Rep. Paul Gosar, and Arizona state lawmaker Wendy Rogers were among the speakers at Trump’s rally over the weekend who are best known for pushing the allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Arizona is a red state,” Rogers declared during the rally. “We are not turning purple.”

The Arizona lawmaker, who has embraced the QAnon conspiracy theory and pushed allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, also led the crowd in chanting “decertify” during the rally.

While it’s unclear exactly how Bannon intends to “decertify” the 2020 presidential election, even if he managed to install loyalists throughout the government in 2022, the impact this kind of rhetoric has had on pro-Trump voters is clear. A December poll found that only 21 percent of Republicans believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

