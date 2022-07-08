Steve Bannon Gets Swatted In Response to False Report He Had a Gun and Shot Someone

The home of former Trump senior adviser Steve Bannon was reportedly swatted on Friday in response to a false report he had a gun and shot someone.

“Swatting” is when SWAT or other police respond to a home based on an intentionally false report of someone in that home having a weapon or posing as a danger.

According to The Washington Post, citing police, “someone called a crisis hotline and reported a man inside the rowhouse in the 200 block of A Street NE had shot someone and had a firearm.”

It’s unclear if the person who filed the report knew it was Bannon’s house, whose street consisted of what the Post described as “heavily armed police.” The police presence caused streets around the Capitol and the Supreme Court to be closed for around an hour.

“The police were terrific,” Bannon told NBC News before going into his home.

“The police were terrific,” Steve Bannon says after a massive police presence cleared his street. @DCPoliceDept just provided a briefing saying there was a false 911 call of a shooting on this block. MPD did not name Bannon’s house as a target. pic.twitter.com/VhBvGcrMi1 — Liz Brown-Kaiser (@lizbrownkaiser) July 8, 2022

Bannon is facing charges for contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com