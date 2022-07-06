Steve Bannon Tears into Joe Rogan and His ‘Low Information Voters’ For Not Wanting to Platform Trump

Steve Bannon lit into Joe Rogan on Wednesday after the popular podcast host said earlier in the week he did not want to have former President Donald Trump on his show.

“By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him,” Rogan said while talking to podcast host Lex Fridman on Monday.

“I’m not interested in helping him,” added Rogan.

“You know Joe Rogan’s trash-talking Trump, where’s Joe Rogan taking the hundred million dollars blood money from from from Spotify?” raged Bannon – referencing the fact that the alleged Highland Park shooter put his rap videos on Spotify.

“Where is he about Spotify putting this guy’s rap videos up and making money off it,” Bannon continued.

“Why didn’t they notify the police? Why? What is Spotify’s executives saying, Spotify is an accessory before the fact, just like the parents are,” he continued talking over his guest Steve Cortes.

“And you got Joe Rogan over there, trash-talking Trump. I don’t give Trump any platform. No offense. He doesn’t need your platform. He doesn’t need your low-information voters,” continued Bannon, who helped lead Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“Okay. Trump deals with high-information people. Your audience couldn’t handle ‘War Room,’ couldn’t follow it. Start talking inverted yield curve, your eyes would cross,” Bannon said, name-checking his own podcast.

“So, you know, don’t trash talk and then take money from Spotify and Spotify as part of the problem,” concluded Bannon.

Watch the full clip above via War Room

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com