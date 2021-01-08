Two of President Donald Trump’s most high-profile administration officials, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, were reportedly among the cabinet chiefs who discussed removing the president via a no confidence vote via the 25th Amendment.

According to a CNBC story, both Mnuchin and Pompeo conferred with aides in their respective agencies after the disastrous Capitol assault by MAGA rioters on Wednesday, which was subsequently exacerbated when Trump appeared to revel in the chaos and failed to condemn the hundreds of his supporters breaking into and ransacking House and Senate offices.

The arguments against pursuing action, according to the three sources, were manifold. First, the legal process itself was estimated to take more than a week, negating any immediate effect it would have. Second, it was unclear whether the three secretaries serving in “acting” roles without Senate confirmation would be able to cast a vote. Third, they had concerns that forcing Trump from office could further stoke tensions among his base and make him a hero of the far right, doing more bad in the long-term than good in the short-term.

Such high-level alarm over the president’s behavior came amid a rush of other public officials to escape a Trump administration after the violent, anti-democratic spectacle in the Capitol on Wednesday. Besides several White House staff resignations, two other key cabinets secretaries, Transportation’s Elaine Chao, (who is Mitch McConnell’s wife) and Education’s Betsy DeVos, both voluntarily left the Trump administration on Thursday, citing the president’s shockingly inappropriate conduct as the reason.

