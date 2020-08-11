A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics found that coronavirus cases in children surged 90 percent over the past four weeks.

Between July 9 and August 6, AAP reported 179,990 new cases in children, which skyrocketed the total to 380,174 since the beginning of the pandemic in March. The most cases in children cluster in the south, with exceptions like Illinois and California having over 15,000 cases each.

Even with the surge in cases, kids represent under one percent of total hospitalizations in the United States and 19 states have not recorded a Covid-19 death in a child, per the report.

AAP’s new numbers comes as schools around the country decide if they’ll return to in-person classes this fall. One school in Georgia went viral for their crowd hallways, which resulted in a outbreak and subsequent return to remote learning there.

President Donald Trump has pushed that children are “almost immune” to Covid-19, saying, “They have much stronger immune systems than we do somehow for this, and they don’t have a problem. They just don’t have a problem.”

On Monday, White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci contradicted Trump and advocated for universal mask-wearing in schools to avoid spread among children.

“There should be universal wearing of masks,” Fauci said on World News Tonight with David Muir. “There should be the extent possible, social distancing, avoiding crowds, outdoors always better than indoors, and being in a situation where you continually have the capability of washing your hands and cleaning up with sanitizers.”

