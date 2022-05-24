Sunny Hostin Jumps All Over Alyssa Farah for Calling Popular Vote Elections ‘Mob Rule’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin challenged guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin when she referred to the popular vote as “mob rule.”

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, the hosts discussed the Georgia governor’s race, which will likely pit Stacey Abrams against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, whom Abrams has relentlessly accused of voter suppression in the 2018 gubernatorial contest he won.

But after Hostin summarized Kemp’s record on the issue, Farah Griffin took exception, which led to the dustup over the popular vote:

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: One thing I do want to address, because those are, you know, the record that you read off of Governor Kemp. So I’m a Republican who believes the more voters, the better. Everyone should have fair access to the ballot. I know some in the party have tried to push the other direction, but…

JOY BEHAR: So you don’t believe in the Electoral College then, as I don’t.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: No, I do believe in the Electoral College. I think I think mob rule would be the worst thing for our country…

JOY BEHAR: Mob rule?

SUNNY HOSTIN: Mob rule, meaning one person, one vote?

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Just purely populist vote. I think we’ve seen it, no I think historically we’ve seen it…

SUNNY HOSTIN: Is that mob rule, one person, one vote?

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: I do think that you would be torn by the top…

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Let her answer, let her answer it so she can, so you can then say what you want to say.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Our founders set up our republic so that you wouldn’t be taken by the populist whims of the country. I think that some of the things that could be done with one person, one vote could be incredibly dangerous. And having sort of a representative system instead of direct democracy was incredibly important…

JOY BEHAR: How would it be dangerous?

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: This is a philosophical thing, and this was how ancient Greece was a direct democracy. We’ve always done a republic, which, you have an electoral college and you have direct representation…

SUNNY HOSTIN: You understand the history of the Electoral College.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Of course, yes. But the point I want to make…

SUNNY HOSTIN: Because of the slaveholders…

SARAH HAINES: Oh, let her finish her original point.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Yeah. Just real quick. The original point. There was a lot of fear around this Georgia law, that it was going to restrict access to the ballot by doing things like voter ID and a number of other provisions. Actually, we’ve seen record turnout in Georgia, even in light of this law. And that’s a good thing.

SUNNY HOSTIN: Yeah, it’s in spite of the law. It doesn’t mean that the law is not restrictive.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: Well, more people are turning out to vote. And I think it’s a good thing.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Again, I want to point something out. That is the beauty of democracy. You can put barriers in the way you can do. You can tell folks they’re, not you don’t want, they’re going to find a way because this is one of the things you are born in this country with. It is your right. One vote, that is your right.

ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN: But I believe in the Electoral College.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: Well, but the Electoral College is a whole other conversation, as is much of what goes on in Washington. I know it’s time to wrap, but I do want to make one point. The thing that we always have to remember is that the vote is in the hands of the people, and the people decided they’re not going to lay down and be told what to do. They’re going to get out and make their own futures. However, this turns out, people are saying, You’re not going to tell me what I’m doing. I’m going to do what I do because this is my right as an American.