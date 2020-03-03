SUPER TUESDAY POLL: Joe Biden Closes to Within 7 Points of Bernie in California, Leads in Texas

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pulled into a close second with Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich California and leads in Texas, according to a late round of polls going into Super Tuesday.

Very little polling is available that takes Biden’s crushing South Carolina victory into account, but a raft of state polls released Monday shows a much-improved situation for the former veep, particularly in California.

Sanders led Biden by 21 points in the latest CNN poll of California, but in a Data for Progress poll released Monday, Biden trailed Sanders within the poll’s margin of error, 25 percent to Sanders’ 32. The poll was taken between February 28 and March 2, so only some respondents were aware of Biden’s victory, and even fewer were polled after candidates Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out to endorse Biden.

And while Sanders has held the advantage in Texas for several weeks — including a nine point edge in this same poll a week ago — Biden has now leapfrogged Bernie in the Lone Star State to take a 30 percent to 28 percent lead. Most of this poll was taken before former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke endorsed Biden Monday night.

According to Data for Progress, Biden now leads in eight of the 14 states they polled, and has improved significantly in others.

Texas and California account for 643 of the 1,357 delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday.

