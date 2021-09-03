Taliban Reportedly Told Afghan-American Seeking to Leave Kabul: ‘Tell the State Department to F*ck Themselves’

Taliban guards reportedly told an Afghan American seeking to return home to deliver a profane message to the State Department — even as they sought to prevent him from leaving the country.

The man, who worked for Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon’s (R) office, was directed to visit the Interior Ministry in Kabul to aid in his effort to leave the country last month. The Taliban “were creating as much problem as they could,” he told The Washington Examiner, specifically one guard. “He told me, ‘Go and tell the State Department to f*ck themselves.'”

He said he was able to enter Kabul’s international airport only by taking advantage of the mayhem as guards shot at people’s feet. “Everybody run away,” he said. “I know it was stupid, but I took just my chance. I ran towards the soldiers. I had my passport in my hand, shouting that I’m an American citizen.”

The incident took place on August 27, just a day after a suicide bomber successfully at the airport killed more than 180 people, including 13 American service members.

President Joe Biden noted in a Monday address that the Taliban had “made public commitments, broadcast on television and radio across Afghanistan, on safe passage for anyone wanting to leave, including those who worked alongside Americans,” while White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday the administration might render aid to the group in the form of “economic and development assistance” if it adhered to its commitment in that area.

