Ted Cruz Implores CNN To Move Out Of The U.S. After Reporting On Family Moving to Italy

Texas Senator and part-time podcaster Ted Cruz (R-TX) has had enough of CNN and is encouraging the entire company to leave America.

The sassy senator took to Twitter to implore the network to relocate after they published an article covering a family that had chosen to move from the U.S. to Italy.

Cruz is no stranger to busting out of town when things get rough but the family featured in the CNN article had a much different reason for leaving Texas. The Dawkins family previously resided in El Paso, Texas and purchased a home in Latronico, Italy back in 2019 as part of a program that sold cheap houses for one euro.

It wasn’t until 2020 and the death of George Floyd that Nadine Dawkins along with her husband Kim and two children decided to trace Nadine’s familial roots back to Italy.

Nadine’s great-great-grandfather was from Italy and she was stationed there for some time during her military service.

“Basically, police brutality towards Black people, mass shootings from domestic terrorists, and just the overall hate in this country is why we are leaving the USA,” Nadine explained to CNN.

Cruz saw the article, which was published on Tuesday, and immediately suggested the entire organization of CNN pack their bags too. Notably, CNN, which includes CNN International, is a global company with reporters and bureaus worldwide.

“If @cnn hates America so much, they are welcome to move elsewhere…” Cruz wrote on Twitter.

If @cnn hates America so much, they are welcome to move elsewhere…. pic.twitter.com/w2TMW99oSX — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 8, 2023

The reactions to the tweet exploded with many referring to the senator as “Cancun Cruz”. The nickname was a lighthearted reminder of the Texas leader’s impromptu trip to Mexico while a brutal winter storm hit his state in 2021, leaving thousands of citizens without power and heat in record -2 temperatures.

