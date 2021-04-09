comScore Ted Cruz Fires Back at John Boehner

Ted Cruz — John Boehner’s Favorite Target — Fires Back: ‘I Wear With Pride His Drunken, Bloviated Scorn’

By Josh FeldmanApr 9th, 2021, 2:39 pm
There is perhaps no one John Boehner loves trashing more than Ted Cruz.

Back in 2016, the former House speaker called Cruz “Lucifer in the flesh” and said, “I have Democrat friends and Republican friends. I get along with almost everyone, but I have never worked with a more miserable son of a bitch in my life.”

And as if that “tell us how you really feel” moment wasn’t enough, recording sessions for his audiobook apparently took multiple digressions into — as Axios’ Jonathan Swan put it — “random violent attacks on Ted Cruz.”

A clip Swan shared features Boehner saying, “Ted Cruz, go fuck yourself.”

In his book, Boehner writes, “There is nothing more dangerous than a reckless asshole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Senator Ted Cruz.”

On top of all that, Boehner said in a new CBS News interview, “I don’t beat anybody up. It’s not really my style. Except that jerk.”

Last week, after that aforementioned audio clip dropped, Cruz responded with a Mean Girls GIF mocking the former Speaker.

Cruz hit back at Boehner again Friday, in response to the comments to CBS, saying, “The Swamp is unhappy. I wear with pride his drunken, bloviated scorn. Please don’t cry.”

