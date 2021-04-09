Former Speaker John Boehner has not been particularly shy about his scorn for Senator Ted Cruz. Audio from recording sessions of his audiobook features him making a random digression to say, apropos of nothing, “Ted Cruz, go fuck yourself.”

Boehner continued to unload on Cruz in a new interview with CBS News’ John Dickerson talking about “political terrorists” in the GOP.

In a preview released by CBS Sunday Morning, Dickerson asks Boehner about his designation of some as “political terrorists” and Boehner almost immediately brings up Jim Jordan.

“I just never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart and never building anything, never putting anything together,” he says.

As for Cruz, Boehner rather bluntly says, “I don’t beat anybody up. It’s not really my style. Except that jerk.”

“Perfect symbol, you know, of getting elected, make a lot of noise, draw a lot of attention to yourself, raise a lot of money, which means you’re gonna go make more noise, raise more money, and it’s really — it’s unfortunate,” he adds.

