Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) teed off on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for defending suspected Pentagon leaker Jake Teixiera.

Speaking with Jon Karl on ABC’s This Week Sunday, the South Carolina Republican slammed his colleagues on the Right downplaying the alleged incident, or defending the suspect — who was charged with two counts related to retaining and distributing classified and national defense information for allegedly leaking high-level defense documents to a group of friends in a gaming group on Discord.

“Those who are trying to sugarcoat this on the Right… you cannot allow a single individual of the military intelligence community to leak classified information because they disagree with policy,” Graham said. “I don’t know what led to this airman’s actions, but he’s done a lot of damage to our standing.

Karl then cited a Tweet Thursday from Marjorie Taylor Greene, who went to bat for Teixiera.

“Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar,” Greene wrote. “That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more.”

The Senator seethed about Greene’s comments.

“What they’re suggesting will destroy America’s ability to defend itself,” Graham said of Greene and others defending Teixiera. “That it’s okay to release classified information based on your political views. That the ends justify the means. It is not okay. If you’re a member of the military intelligence community and you disagree with American policy and you think you’re going to be okay when it comes to leaking classified information, You’re going to go to jail. It’s one of the most irresponsible statements you can make.”

Graham added, “There is no justification for this! And for any member of Congress to suggest it’s OK to leak classified information because you agree with the cause is terribly irresponsible! And puts America in serious danger.”

Watch above, via ABC.

