Texas Lt. Governor Drops Out of NRA Convention — But Cruz and Trump Still Plan to Attend

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced on Friday he will not attend the NRA convention over the weekend in Houston even though Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former President Donald Trump still plan to attend despite Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde more than 277 miles away.

Salvador Ramos shot and killed 19 students and two adults. It was the third-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, behind the 2007 Virginia Tech shooting and 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

“After prayerful consideration and discussion with NRA officials, I have decided not to speak at the NRA breakfast this morning,” said Patrick in a statement. “While a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and an NRA member, I would not want my appearance today to bring additional pain or grief to all the families and all those suffering in Uvalde.”

“This is a time to focus on the families first and foremost,” he added.

Trump will address the convention on Friday. Gov Greg Abbott (R-TX) was scheduled to attend, but will instead send a video message to the conference, which is being held for the first time in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“America needs real solutions and real heroes in this moment, not politicians and partisanship,” posted Trump on TRUTH Social on Wednesday. “That’s why I will keep my longtime commitment to speak in Texas at the NRA Convention and deliver an important address to America. In the meantime, we all continue to pray for the victims, their families, and for our entire nation – we are all in this together!”

In a statement, the NRA said:

Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services. Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.

