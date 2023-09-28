Candidates at the latest Republican presidential primary debate somehow turned the subject of education policy into an opportunity to discuss “sleeping with” First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former Second Lady Karen Pence.

Seven qualifying candidates took the stage Wednesday night for the second GOP debate, this time airing on Fox Business Network and once again proceeding without the Republican frontrunner, ex-President Donald Trump. Coverage of the event focused on the chaos and a handful of one-liners — some more successful than others.

One pair of exchanges featured former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie attacking President Joe Biden by invoking the fact that he’s “sleeping with” a member of “the teachers’ union,” and former Vice President Mike Pence calling back to that swipe with his own bit of unwanted “full disclosure”:

CHRIS CHRISTIE: This public school system is no longer run by the public. It is run by the teachers unions in this country. Randi Weingarten and her crew are absolutely strangling, they are taking the worst of their members and defending them rather than advocating for our kids. And when you have the president of the United States sleeping with a member of the teachers union, there is no chance that you could take the stranglehold away from the teacher’s union every day. They have an advocate inside the White House every day for the worst of their teachers, not for our students to be the best they can be. A president of the United States has to take on the teacher’s union. I did it in New Jersey, and I will do it as president of the United States. (several minutes later) MIKE PENCE: I have a question for you, but I want to answer the question as well, Dana, that you just asked of Burghum. Because by way of full disclosure, Chris, you’ve mentioned the President’s situation. My wife isn’t a member of the teachers union, but I’ve got to admit I’ve, I’ve been sleeping with a teacher for 38 years and um. For full disclosure. Look, education is a state and local function.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

