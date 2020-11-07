comScore

‘This is Amazing!’ Fox News Reporter Earns Twitter Plaudits for Calling Out Trump’s Lies About Election Observers

By Tommy ChristopherNov 7th, 2020, 8:08 am

Fox News reporter Eric Shawn earned rave reviews on Twitter for a live report in which he flatly called out President Donald Trump’s claim that Republican poll watchers were denied entry to the counting facility in Philadelphia.

On Friday afternoon, anchor Dana Perino asked Shawn, who was reporting live from the facility, about the claim from Trump and others that Republican poll watchers were denied access to the count.

“That’s not true,” Shawn said emphatically. “The claim from the Trump campaign and the president about that is not true, it is false. In fact, the lawyers for the Trump campaign last night in federal court admitted that.”

The clip went viral, as even people who were obviously not fans of Fox News gave Shawn props. Some managed to work in digs at Fox News nonetheless, and some at times gendered shots at Perino, but praise for Shawn was near-universal among media figures, celebrities, journalists, and other blue-check users.

This was not an isolated case for Shawn, who called out Trump campaign lies earlier the same day. And far from being an aberration, Fox News reporters/anchors calling out Trump lies — sometimes to their faces — is its own subgenre of Mediaite content.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

