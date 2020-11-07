‘This is Amazing!’ Fox News Reporter Earns Twitter Plaudits for Calling Out Trump’s Lies About Election Observers

Fox News reporter Eric Shawn earned rave reviews on Twitter for a live report in which he flatly called out President Donald Trump’s claim that Republican poll watchers were denied entry to the counting facility in Philadelphia.

On Friday afternoon, anchor Dana Perino asked Shawn, who was reporting live from the facility, about the claim from Trump and others that Republican poll watchers were denied access to the count.

“That’s not true,” Shawn said emphatically. “The claim from the Trump campaign and the president about that is not true, it is false. In fact, the lawyers for the Trump campaign last night in federal court admitted that.”

Earlier: PERINO: The Trump campaign has said [they can’t have poll watchers]. SHAWN: That’s not true…The claim from the Trump campaign and the president about that is not true, it is false. In fact, the lawyers for the Trump campaign last night in federal court admitted that. pic.twitter.com/295K7ZRTH7 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 7, 2020

The clip went viral, as even people who were obviously not fans of Fox News gave Shawn props. Some managed to work in digs at Fox News nonetheless, and some at times gendered shots at Perino, but praise for Shawn was near-universal among media figures, celebrities, journalists, and other blue-check users.

Holy crap Fox News is going rogue and telling the truth. This is amazing…pic.twitter.com/e9xDED5gbq — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 7, 2020

Fox Reporter fires back on Trump campaign’s false claims: “That’s not true. It’s not true. It’s just not true.”pic.twitter.com/ujU0hp7jWz — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) November 7, 2020

“That’s not true. That’s just not true.” – a fox news reporter who’s sick of the bullshit https://t.co/gLZh5WurQs — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) November 6, 2020

Been watching Fox News for the last hour and change. It’s been very interesting hearing them talk about the president’s election fraud accusations and their calling out the claim there hadn’t been poll-watchers allowed in Philadelphia. Fox News: “That’s not true.” pic.twitter.com/NSb2utpEeg — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) November 6, 2020

On Fox News Dana Perino says Trump camp complains they couldn’t observe vote count in Penn. Reporter Eric Shawn responds: “That’s not true. It’s not true. It’s just not true.” Good for him. — 🗞Bill Goodykoontz 💻 (@goodyk) November 6, 2020

Delicious when Fox News correspondents tell it straight.🔥🔥🔥 About Trump’s false claim that “they wouldn’t allow legally permissible observers”:@EricShawnTV: “That’s not true. It’s not true. It’s just not true.” pic.twitter.com/KxMjkrFwnR — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 7, 2020

When a Fox News field reporter goes rogue and starts dropping truth bombs on Dana Perino back in the studio 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1yJQBCpT0y — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 7, 2020

Fox News reporter harshly rejects the suggestion from the studio host that there had been electoral shenanigans: “That’s not true. It’s not true. It’s just not true. The poll watchers, … Republicans, have been in that room where they’re supposed to be” and admitted it in court. pic.twitter.com/l5mJMdXlNn — Kyle Orton (@KyleWOrton) November 7, 2020

While the shouting heads on Fox’s primetime opinion shows are still in the tank for Trump, Fox News reporters are getting more and more blunt in explaining to viewers that his claims of vote fraud are “just not true.” I gathered more examples here: https://t.co/iBOBVWTCHr https://t.co/a9QW8B8dWI — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) November 7, 2020

Actually this reporter (who doubtless is just doing good reporting) isn’t going rogue from new Murdoch line, which as of last night in USA – on Fox & in WSJ & NY Post – is that Trump should think of ‘legacy’ & step aside with ‘grace’ if it comes to thathttps://t.co/ONxkgbWaQl — Tom McCarthy (@TeeMcSee) November 7, 2020

I had to turn fox news off earlier today once they started being sensible. I was there for the shit show, not logic.#ElectionResults2020 https://t.co/niCPCVZ1e7 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) November 7, 2020

That beeping noise is the dump truck being backed up by Fox News. Burying Trump! https://t.co/Z5jMr3kT6k — Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) November 7, 2020

Oh. My. God. A Fox reporter correcting a lie. Wow. https://t.co/owgAoRnJES — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 7, 2020

I imagine this lady pressing the button that is supposed to activate his shock collar, under her desk. But it’s not working and she gets increasingly frustrated as it goes on, but tries not to break character. https://t.co/Ds2NsxkKY9 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) November 7, 2020

Whenever faced with truth, Dana Perino always reacts like her husband just told her he’s “NEVER looked at porn.” https://t.co/H3b7pQFEAr — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) November 7, 2020

Omg I literally watched her botox begin to melt away in real time as he said “That’s just not true” https://t.co/PY5sVil9dm — claire de lune (@ClaireMPLS) November 7, 2020

This was not an isolated case for Shawn, who called out Trump campaign lies earlier the same day. And far from being an aberration, Fox News reporters/anchors calling out Trump lies — sometimes to their faces — is its own subgenre of Mediaite content.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

