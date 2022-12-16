‘This Is Crazy!’ Fox and Friends Hosts Stunned By Musk’s Twitter Purge — Demand He Explain

Fox & Friends hosts were stunned by Elon Musk’s Thursday Night Massacre purge of journalists, with co-host Steve Doocy exclaiming “This is crazy!” as Ainsley Earhardt introduced the story.

On Thursday night, Musk began issuing permanent suspensions for a group of journalists who have been critical of his tenure as Twitter CEO, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan. The move resulted in a blistering backlash on Twitter, and was followed by a late-night attempt by Musk to clean things up in a Twitter Spaces interview.

Musk claimed the accounts were suspended for “doxxing” because the journalists in question shared information about the @ElonJet account he suspended after promising he never would do that. He abruptly ended the interview when he was challenged by one of the banned journalists, who pointed out that what he described was not, in fact, “doxxing.”

On Friday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, the hosts were stunned by the move, and while they were generally more sympathetic to the “doxxing” excuse that other journalists have discredited, the hosts expressed skepticism over the suspensions.

After correspondent Kevin Corke laid out the details of the story, Doocy challenged Musk’s version of things:

STEVE DOOCY: Hey, Kevin. So I was reading this morning, it sounds like some of those reporters had talked about the feud he had with the kid who was posting public information about his jet’s location. KEVIN CORKE: Correct. KEVIN CORKE: But I think it’s unclear why the others were suspended. KEVIN CORKE: You know, I’ve read that they were critical of Musk in general. Now, if that if that’s the line now, then obviously that’s probably not going to make him look very fair or make the platform look very good. But if there’s more to it, if there’s threatening language, if there was language that would again direct you to dox his family, then maybe he would have a stronger argument. And basically, I all I can tell you, Steve, is this is his shop.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade credited Musk because he “came out and announced it right away,” but added “I don’t think it was the best move he’s ever had.”

And when Ainsley again expressed sympathy for Musk’s explanation, Doocy again demanded more, while Kilmeade joked he would also like to quash his own critics:

AINSLEY EARHARDT: I mean, they should be able to go to restaurants and be able to go out and enjoy their lives without having to worry about someone coming up to them or throwing a molotov cocktail at their restaurant. STEVE DOOCY: Sure. But if they were just being critical of him, he’s got to explain why those people were suspended. BRIAN KILMEADE: I would like on people who are critical of me. They should be suspended, by the way. A lot of people are behind that. STEVE DOOCY: We’re working on that. AINSLEY EARHARDT: Just get rid of all media. No more Saturday Night Live.

Watch above via Fox & Friends.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com