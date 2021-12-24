‘This is the Greatest Christmas Gift!’ Schwarzenegger Visits 25 Tiny Homes He Bought For Homeless Veterans in LA

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R-CA) recently purchased 25 tiny homes to donate to homeless veterans in the West Los Angeles area, and toured the homes with Fox LA anchor Elex Anderson.

Schwarzenegger made a $250,000 donation to the non-profit Village for Vets, which operates a tiny home community for homeless military veterans. According to the organization’s website, the tiny homes cost $10,000 each, and “provide an elevated standard of living from tent encampments while veterans are on their journey to find permanent housing and stability.”

Village for Vets is currently raising funds with the goal of purchasing an additional 40 tiny homes to add to the West LA village.

The former governor of Cal-ee-fornia was visibly joyful to visit the tiny homes right before Christmas and talk with some of the veterans who will be living in them.

“That’s got to feel really fulfilling,” said Anderson, “know that you’re able to make this happen for them.”

“I’m ecstatic, I’m really ecstatic. I’m so excited,” Schwarzenegger replied as he stood in the doorway of one of the tiny homes. “To me, this is the greatest Christmas gift!”

Anderson showed viewers the amenities of the tiny home, including a twin bed, shelves along a wall, and electricity and air conditioning. Veterans had been camping in tents in this area for years, Anderson reported.

“It’s been a lifesaver for me,” said Bruce Henry Cooper, one of the veterans who is moving into one of the new homes. He thanked Schwarzenegger for helping him.

“It makes me feel good that I can give something back to this country that has given everything to me,” said Schwarzenegger.

