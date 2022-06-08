Tomi Lahren Shut Down by LA Registrar After Fearmongering Over Voter Fraud

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren’s attempt to raise up the specter of election fraud seemed to go sideways after the the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder corrected her claims about her voter registration status.

Lahren has pushed alarmist commentary about mass voter fraud before, and she recently brought it up again while claiming to have received a mail-in ballot for California despite not living in the state anymore.

“Just received my California voting code and mail-in ballot information,” Lahren said. “Only problem is I haven’t lived in California in over 2 years and have been registered in Tennessee for over 2 years but it’s all good, fraud is a myth.”

Just received my California voting code and mail-in ballot information…only problem is I haven’t lived in California in over 2 years and have been registered in Tennessee for over 2 years but it’s all good, fraud is a myth 👍🏼 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 3, 2022

Lahren posted her tweet in the middle of her move from Fox Nation to Outkick. Clay Travis, who founded the conservative sports website, hypothesized that Lahren’s claim has to do with California’s taxation policy — so she used that as grounds to keep on running with the idea that California’s elections are corrupt.

They definitely don’t want MY vote because it wouldn’t be for the dirty Democrats ruining that state!! I just wonder how many illegal immigrants are getting these nifty ballots in the mail…. https://t.co/s92QAEvnNQ — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 3, 2022

As it were, the official Twitter account for the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk responded to Lahren by saying her California registration is “inactive due to returned mail and would only be reactivated if you responded or voted signing the oath attesting to your qualifications and residence.”

Checked and your registration is INACTIVE due to returned mail and would only be reactivated if you responded or voted signing the oath attesting to your qualifications and residence. Please DM to confirm your data and we will process a cancelation. Thanks! — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) June 4, 2022

