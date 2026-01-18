Ted Cruz Goes Hard to Bat for Trump On Greenland: ‘Overwhelmingly in America’s National Interest’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went all in with his enthusiastic support for President Donald Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.

“When it comes to Greenland, I want to commend President Trump,” Cruz told Bartiromo, “for being single-mindedly focused on America First, on U.S. economic interests, and U.S. national security interests.”

Cruz stated unequivocally, “I believe it is overwhelmingly in America’s national interest to acquire Greenland.”

He continued:

A year ago as chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, I chaired a hearing on the benefits to the United States of America of acquiring Greenland. Now, some folks in the press, they clutch their pearls and say, “What do you mean acquiring Greenland? How could that happen?” Look, the whole history of America has been a history of acquiring new lands and new territories, whether you go back to Thomas Jefferson making the Louisiana purchase — about half of the United States of America today — or you go back to America purchasing Alaska from Russia. You want to talk about — at the time they called it “Seward’s Folly” — It turned out to to be an extraordinarily consequential purchase. Greenland has massive rare earth minerals and critical minerals. There are enormous economic benefits to America, but like Alaska, it is located on the Arctic which is a major theater for major military conflict with either Russia or China. It’s also critical for the Golden Dome and for defending America from strikes. I commend the president for focusing on American national security.

Bartiromo agreed with Cruz saying, “Yeah, because where it is geographically can help stop any missile fire coming from adversaries like Russia and China.”

Earlier Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claimed he knew of no Republican lawmaker who has said, “Oh yes, I’ll back [Trump] to the hilt” on taking Greenland by force.

“Even the most hawkish members of our caucus have said they won’t support that,” Paul told NBC News, before mocking Trump’s bully approach to purchasing the Danish territory.

“So, I think it’s gonna be very difficult. I think he keeps rattling the cage saying that. But as far as trying to buy it peacefully, you don’t get purchasers to come around by berating them and telling them you’ll take in anyway. So, I don’t think that’s very successful.”

Watch the clip above via Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on Fox News.