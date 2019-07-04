Top Buttigieg Adviser Takes Veiled Shot at Kamala Harris For Trying to ‘Deep Six’ Biden

Pete Buttigieg senior adviser Lis Smith jumped into the conflict between California Senator Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden with a veiled shot at Harris for trying to “deep six” Biden at last week’s Democratic presidential debate over the issue of mandatory busing.

On Thursday morning, Smith tweeted “The story of the 2020 Democratic primary shouldn’t be how individual candidates used debates to deep six rivals and push litmus test policies they’re gonna disavow once they get a poll back.”

“Keep calm, carry on, and win the era!” she added.

The story of the 2020 Democratic primary shouldn’t be how individual candidates used debates to deep six rivals and push litmus test policies they’re gonna disavow once they get a poll back. Keep calm, carry on, and win the era! — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) July 4, 2019

Smith was referring to the blockbuster exchange between Harris and Biden that took place during last Thursday’s debate, during which Harris excoriated Biden over his past positions on mandatory busing to desegregate schools.

Senator Harris’ debate performance catapulted her to the top of the Democratic field, but Smith was also referring to recent remarks by Harris in which she said that her current position on busing is that “I think of busing as being in the toolbox of what is available and what can be used for the goal of desegregating America’s schools,” and said, of federally mandated busing, that “I believe that any tool that is in the toolbox should be considered by a school district.”

Buttigieg has held steady or lost support in post-debate polls, but his campaign posted a stunning $24.8 million fundraising haul in the second quarter of 2019, topping both Biden and Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com