South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has announced that his presidential campaign secured a massive financial war chest for the second quarter of his 2020 run.

Buttigieg’s campaign announced on Monday that they fundraised $24.8 million, more than tripling the $7.1 million he had during the 1st quarter of the year. The haul comes after Buttigieg showed gains in his poll numbers after last week’s Democratic debate, and both of these factors suggest he is likely to continue his trajectory as a top tier candidate for the Democratic nomination.

“Over 400,000 people have invested in this campaign, and in this quarter alone, Pete for America raised approximately $24,800,000,” Buttigieg campaign manager Mike Schmuhl said in an email to supporters. “This fundraising report shows that Pete’s message is resonating with Americans, and it’s proof that we are building an organization that can compete.”

Buttigieg has been facing political turbulence lately, putting his campaign on hold in order to address the fallout from the police shooting of an African American man in his city. He was confronted numerous times by angry protestors in recent days, and he conceded that the situation was a “mess” when asked about it during the debate.

