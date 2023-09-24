SHOCK POLL: Trump Crushing Biden By Double Digits in ABC/Washington Post Survey Stunner

A stunning new poll shows President Joe Biden facing a shocking deficit to former President Donald Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head 2024 showdown.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll put out Sunday found Biden’s disapproval ratings have reached a low point in multiple categories, particularly with the economy and immigration. The most stark numbers, though, were reflected in the Trump-Biden matchup — which showed the current president trailing his predecessor by a whopping 10 points, 52-42.

The Post itself acknowledged that most polls show the two neck and neck, and called its own survey an “outlier.” But that didn’t stop the former president from shouting from the rooftops, immediately sharing the poll on Truth Social:

The poll showed overwhelming disapproval for Biden on income and prices for gas and food. On the whole, the president is facing a 64 percent disapproval rating on the economy, and 62 percent disapproval for how his administration has handled the situation on the U.S. southern border.

The poll also re-affirmed recent concerns about Biden’s age, noting that the matter seems to apply more towards Biden than Trump despite the fact that both would be in well their ’80s at the conclusion of their presidency, should they win the 2024 election.

From the Post:

The issue of age affects perceptions of both of them, though more often with Biden, who would be 82 at the start of a second term while Trump would be 78. Overall, 74 percent of adults say the president would be too old to serve another term, while 50 percent say that of Trump. A near-majority of Americans (48 percent) say both men are too old to serve another term. Nearly a quarter (23 percent) say neither is too old. Roughly similar percentages of Democrats and independents say both men would be too old, while a slim majority of Republicans say only Biden is too old.

NBC News put out a poll of its own on Sunday — which put Trump and Biden at 46 percent each, a result much more in line with other recent polling. RealClearPolitics, which averages all major polls, gives Trump a 1.1 percent lead.

Here’s what the Post had to say about the unusually wide gap in their poll between Trump and Biden:

The Post-ABC poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points at this early stage in the election cycle, although the sizable margin of Trump’s lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat. The difference between this poll and others, as well as the unusual makeup of Trump’s and Biden’s coalitions in this survey, suggest it is probably an outlier.

