‘Traitor!’ Hecklers Scream at Trump Ally Tom Barrack as He Enters Federal Court

Former Chair of the Trump Inaugural Committee Tom Barrack was greeted by an assembly of both press and local Brooklyn hecklers as he entered a Brooklyn Federal Court across from Cadman Plaza Monday morning.

Barrack was arrested on federal charges last week after being charged with illegal foreign lobbying, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to federal law enforcement.

On Tuesday, CNN reported:

According to the indictment, Barrack and two other men charged Tuesday — Matthew Grimes of Aspen, Colorado, and Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi, a UAE national — capitalized on Barrack’s status as a senior outside adviser to the Trump campaign to “advance the interests of and provide intelligence to the UAE while simultaneously failing to notify the Attorney General that their actions were taken at the direction of senior UAE officials.” Barrack was directly and indirectly in contact with UAE senior leadership, according to the charges, and he referred to Alshahhi as its “secret weapon” to promote its foreign policy agenda in America.

As Barrack entered the courthouse building surrounded by his attorneys, he was surrounded by many members of the press and received shouts of animus from bystanders. In the video above, you can hear someone yell, “it’s our democracy, not yours!” and “traitor!” Someone off-camera says, “250 million dollars is a lot of money. What do you think of that,” and a refrain on the prior heckle “it’s our democracy, not yours, asshole.”

A stoic Barrack ignored the comments and entered the courthouse quietly.

Watch the video above via CBS News producer Cassandra Gauthier.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com