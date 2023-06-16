Transgender Activist Apologizes For Flashing Breasts At The White House: ‘Unbecoming of A Guest of The President’

Transgender social activist Rose Montoya issued an apology on social media for going topless at the White House over the weekend during a celebration for Pride Month.

The influencer posted a video to social media on Monday which showed Montoya partying at an all-ages White House Pride party after meeting President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The video depicts Montoya, known online for activism and acting career, exposing and shaking her breast with fellow party-goers on the White House lawn in front of the Truman Balcony as a voice shouts in the background, “Are we topless at the White House?”

Conservatives on Twitter were enraged as the video went viral with some accusing the Biden administration of disrespecting the White House grounds and creating an inappropriate environment for children. After the video’s release, a White House spokesperson on Tuesday condemned Montoya for flashing her breasts and noted she would not be invited back for future events.

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” the White house statement said. “It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

However, Montoya on Friday afternoon issued a statement via a Twitter video apologizing to the LGBTQ+ community and the White House for taking her top off over the weekend:

In a quick moment of fleeting and overwhelming trans joy, I decided to do something unbecoming of the guest of the president at the White House law celebration…I want to take this moment to apologize for the impact of my actions. I especially want to apologize to my black trans brothers and siblings, especially transgender women who are black. Because I understand that you all are constantly at a disproportionate level, impacted by the actions of others, and especially by anti-trans violence.

Montoya added, “I would also like to apologize to my family and friends who have been harassed. I would also like to apologize to my own community. And last but not least, I would like to apologize to the president, the White House, and the nation. It was also never my intention to create a situation that would lead to harassment and harm of myself and others, nor for trans joy like my little moment of trans joy to be weaponized by vile people of the opposition.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com