Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is advising Americans to “trash” their masks after they get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Rather than listening to government scolds, look to the science of immunology: and once you’re two weeks out from the vaccine, or have recovered from the actual infection, trash your mask and live free again,” Paul wrote in a Monday evening message on Twitter.

Paul’s commentary flies in the face of recommendations from both the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci that citizens should still consider wearing a mask even after being vaccinated. Paul and Fauci have consistently been at odds over the scientific evidence and responsible behavior of both the government and citizens.

Paul, a 58-year-old ophthalmologist by trade, became the first member of the Senate to contract Covid-19 on March 22, nearly one year ago. He overcame the virus despite missing part of a lung, which he had removed in 2019 after he was injured during a conflict with his neighbor. His father, former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), notably served as an Air Force flight surgeon and worked for several decades as an obstetrician-gynecologist before entering Congress.

To the despair of critics, however, Paul ditched his face mask shortly after his recovery. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown (OH) brought the issue up as recently as February, saying in a Senate speech that he wanted to ask “in front of everybody” that Paul “start wearing a mask on the Senate floor.” CNN’s Chris Cillizza lamented the issue the same month in a column titled, “Why won’t Rand Paul just wear a mask?”

Paul explained his objection last year, telling reporters in May, “I have immunity. I’ve already had the virus, so I can’t get it again and I can’t give it to anybody. I can’t get it again, nor can I transmit. So of all the people, you’ll meet here, I’m about the only safe person in Washington.”

