Trump Adviser Jason Miller Contradicts Trump, Declares ‘Joe Biden Is Actually A Very Good Debater’

Despite a campaign of attacks by President Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental acumen, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller now says that Biden is “actually a very good debater.”

Trump and his campaign have been falsely claiming that Biden is trying to avoid debating Trump, while also repeatedly attacking the former VP’s mental acuity, even as they try to tailor the debates to Trump’s liking.

But in an interview with The Washington Post, Miller said the opposite. In an article detailing Trump’s months-long effort to bend the Commission on Presidential Debates to his will, his senior adviser made the case that Biden will be a tough opponent, even the “favorite”:

Miller, the Trump adviser, has been studying Biden’s past debate performances.

“Joe Biden is actually a very good debater. He doesn’t have as many gaffes as he does in his everyday interviews,” Miller said, a characterization that runs counter to his rationale for why the former vice president would refuse to debate. “I would make the argument that Joe Biden would even be the favorite in the debates since he’s been doing them for 47 years.”

Miller wasn’t just contradicting Trump, he was contradicting Jason Miller from several paragraphs earlier:

“I would be highly surprised if Joe Biden actually went through with all three debates,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said Friday. “I think their strategy will be to show up to one, show that he is able to function and then pull the plug on any additional debates.”

The first general election debate is currently scheduled for September 29.

