Trump attorney Alina Habba complained to Fox News hosts about the plan to photograph ex-President Donald Trump when he surrenders for arrest and arraignment in Georgia.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced a new indictment of Trump at a press conference on Monday night, charging him with 13 counts related to election crimes. Last week, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat promised that if Trump were arrested, he would be forced to pose for a mugshot, which would then be made available to the press.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, Habba complained about the indictments in general, the document that was mistakenly uploaded and deleted several hours prior to the announcement, and the mugshot in particular — claiming it’s unnecessary because of Trump’s fame:

AINSLEY EARHARDT: How is he doing? Why would he even want to run again when he knows this is going to happen? Is it worth it to him? ALINA HABBA: Yes, because that’s why he’s running. It’s absolutely worth it. He loves the country. He knows the country is in trouble. And I think we all love the country. We wouldn’t be waking up and doing this every day if we didn’t. We’re in a bad state right now and this is third-world stuff. It’s incredibly frightening. The fact that his due process rights and an indictment went up, which Fannie had to have signed, and that went up before a grand jury voted on it? That says it all. BRIAN KILMEADE: So we understand he’s got to surrender by the 25th. The debate’s on the 23rd. What’s the plan? ALINA HABBA: To surrender? He will surrender. Obviously, you see that there’s a bit of an ego trip happening in Georgia where they’re saying that they’re going to force him to have a mug shot. The purpose of a mug shot is when you don’t recognize someone, you think there’s a flight risk. This man is the most famous person in the world, the leading candidate right now… STEVE DOOCY: He’s going to jet! AINSLEY EARHARDT: Can you fight the fact that they put this information online before the grand jury even took a vote? I mean, that would sound like obstruction. ALINA HABBA: Due process violation. Absolutely.

