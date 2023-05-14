Former President Donald Trump pledged to bring back his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — whom he pardoned in November 2020 — should he win the 2024 election.

Trump made the promise on Saturday, while calling in to the ReAwaken America rally — which was held at Trump’s Doral property in south Florida. The former president’s cameo by phone sent the crowd into an utter frenzy.

“This place is going crazy,” said Flynn — who was speaking from the podium when Trump called in.

After he canceled his Iowa rally, Trump calls in to the ‘Reawaken America’ QAnon rally tonight and tells Michael Flynn that he will be bringing him back in his next Administration. pic.twitter.com/rTY33ac7yX — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 14, 2023

The former president acknowledged the crowd spending the weekend at his property.

“I want to thank you all for being there, at the wonderful hotel,” Trump said. “It’s a wonderful hotel, but you’re there for an even more important purpose.”

He then spoke glowingly about Flynn.

“I will say, General Flynn, he’s some general,” Trump said. “He’s some man. He took abuse like nobody could have handled, and he came out bigger, better, stronger than ever before. We love him. He’s a leader. And you just stay wealthy and healthy and well, and everything. I want you to have great lives.

“And general, you just have to stay healthy. Because we’re bringing you back. We’re gonna bring you back,” Trump added, causing the crowd to erupt.

The event featured awho’s who of the far-right, including Roger Stone, Mike Lindell and Sidney Powell — to name just a few. CNN reported that two speakers who have promoted anti-Semitic views were originally scheduled to appear, but were removed from the lineup at the request of Eric Trump, who also attended the event.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about speaking with Russia’s ambassador. After receiving his pardon from Trump, he has gone on to make some utterly outrageous claims. Yet Trump evidently views none of what Flynn has said or done disqualifying from a new post in his administration, should the former president wins the 2024 election.

Watch above. (h/t Ron Filipkowski)

