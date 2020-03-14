Trump Calms Coronavirus Fears By Shouting ‘SOCIAL DISTANCING!’ at Twitter

Social distancing is a measure used to help reduce the spread of a contagion or “flatten the curve“, by reducing social interactions, including situations which include large gatherings or lots of public interaction.

It has obviously been a big topic in the news and a big part of the effort to control the spread of Covid-19. Not to mention a social media trigger.

President Trump, who after direct interaction with several people who then tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus repeatedly opted out of being tested, ultimately stated to CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang that he would “most likely” be tested soon. That change of heart was later changed again.

On Saturday, he followed up on his press conference with a pair of Tweets, once of which simply said “SOCIAL DISTANCING!” in all-caps, hopefully encouraging or endorsing the measure, not mocking it.

The first of the two tweets was sent at 9:45 am, about an hour and 40 minutes after he started his Twitter day remarking, also in all caps, about the stock market climbing partway back out of a black hole on Friday. “Attending meetings on Covid-19 in the White House,” he said.

Attending meetings on Covid-19 in the White House. Working with States and local governments, many of whom have done a great job. Full report latter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

The next tweet came two minutes later, perhaps inspired by the meetings he was attending.

SOCIAL DISTANCING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2020

It is good advice. Doctors and public health officials have repeatedly emphasized the importance of social distancing in controlling the spread of Covid-19 in order to reduce the rate of new infections and keep the number of infections in a given community low. This measure helps protect those who are most vulnerable to the disease, and it is therefore important not just for those demographics. Even young healthy people confident they will come through a bout of coronavirus none the worse should be participating in community control measures as a means of protecting those who are less fortunate with regard to health and therefore more vulnerable.

Read more about how to help, and what to do for yourself or your loved ones, at the CDC’s Coronavirus.gov website.

