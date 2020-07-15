Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Says Biden Supports ‘Children Being Murdered’ (He Does Not)

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, tweeted a false attack ad against Joe Biden along with a message that suggested Biden supports “children being murdered.”

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign released a follow-up to last week’s ad that falsely claimed Biden and his supporters wish to “defund the police” and leave Americans to be raped and murdered while they cry out for help from an automated voice menu at an empty police station. That’s the actual ad.

The new version similarly envisions a cop-free murder dystopia with the same tagline — “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” — illustrated with shaky video clips from Donald Trump’s still-ongoing first term in office.

Parscale rolled out the video to his 732,000 Twitter followers by writing “Joe Biden stands with the radical leftists who defund the police, release violent criminals onto our streets.”

After a line break, he added “Children being murdered,” then wrote “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” and added the hashtag “#DefendThePolice.”

Biden for President Rapid Response Director Andrew Bates responded to Parscale’s attack in a statement to Mediaite:

Donald Trump is a chronic liar and the most lawless president in American history, and after tear-gassing American citizens for exercising their constitutional rights, abusing the Department of Justice in unprecedented ways for personal gain, leeching millions off taxpayers into his own pocket, and working to cut COPS funding, he’s desperate to run against a fictitious opponent instead of Joe Biden – who he got himself impeached trying to avoid facing.

The former VP does not, in fact, support “children being murdered,” or defunding the police. He has consistently said so since that movement began, and reiterated in a pair of interviews this week that he actually supports increased funding and resources for police reform.

The claim that Joe Biden supports defunding the police has also been fact-checked by multiple independent media outlets, and found to be false.

Watch the ad above via Trump for President.

