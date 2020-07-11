Desperate Trump Now Literally Campaigning On Joe Biden Getting You Raped and Murdered

Donald Trump’s palpable desperation in the face of cratering poll numbers and nationwide revulsion at his incompetence has manifested itself in a campaign ad that explicitly tells voters they face being raped and murdered if Joe Biden is elected.

The ad is a racist fever dream in which footage of a lonely telephone in an empty police station is split-screened with scenes of unrest over the police killing of George Floyd, while a recorded message plays for whatever distressed American is trying to get help.

“You have reached the 911 police emergency line,” the absurd script begins. “Due to defunding of the police department, we are sorry that no one is here to take your call. if you’re calling to report a rape, please press one. To report a murder, press two. To report a home invasion, press three. For all other crimes, leave your name and number and someone will get back to you.”

The viewer is left to wonder what happens if they select one of the first three options, since they already said no one is around to take calls. Maybe the serious calls get transferred to Antifa. Conspicuously, there’s no option for reporting Black birdwatchers.

The script finishes with the oddly specific “Our estimated wait time is currently 5 days. Goodbye.”

An onscreen graphic tells viewers “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” a message Trump himself echoed at an official government event on Friday.

Aside from the over-the-top racist fear mongering, the ad is based on the lie that Biden or any of his surrogates support defunding the police, when in reality the former VP has specifically proposed additional funding for police as part of his reform effort.

But that’s not really the point. The point is to continue the escalation of explicitly racist appeals that began with Trump calling Mexicans “rapists” in 2015, and now has him defending the Confederacy and attacking the movement for Black lives as a “symbol of hate.”

This ad is just the latest in a series of increasingly desperate attacks by Trump and his campaign that have included multiple attempts to fabricate Biden “gaffes” where none exist, and multiple attacks involving the children of the late Beau Biden.

It’s disgusting, and while there is always an audience for this kind of garbage, Biden’s crushing lead over Trump indicates it is an ever-diminishing one.

Watch the ad above via Trump.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.

