Trump Campaign Mocked for Selling $15 Straws to Own the Libs

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is being roundly mocked for selling $15 packs of plastic straws on the basis that “liberal paper straws don’t work.”

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign rolled out the suckiest (literally) campaign merchandise imaginable by telling supporters that Liberal paper straws don’t work,” and urging them to “STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today!”

Liberal paper straws don’t work. STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today!https://t.co/nanyEFK938 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) July 18, 2019

The product page boasts that the straws are “Reusable & Recyclable,” are nine inches long, and are “laser engraved,” all for the low price of $15 bucks per pack of ten.

Not everyone on Twitter was thrilled with the idea of putting a nine-inch Trump tube in their mouths. Mockery ensued.

I thought it was a joke, but it’s true…the Trump campaign is selling plastic straws. “Liberal paper straws don’t work.” pic.twitter.com/6PIgsELCAk — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 19, 2019

There really is a sucker born every minute. — My Sweet Baboo Redux (@babsben) July 19, 2019

The Trump campaign is now selling plastic straws because of course pic.twitter.com/LZYa7Pah6k — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 18, 2019

“Liberal paper straws don’t work. STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today” Stephen Miller started writing this sentence and then Jared Kushner finished it. https://t.co/RGC3gK9bFh — Matt Bevan 🎙 (@MatthewBevan) July 19, 2019

“Liberal paper straws don’t work, STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP” …..and buy these $15 straws https://t.co/Op7lsFazxO — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2019

paying 15 dollars for a pack of trump straws is pretty close to rock bottom https://t.co/bQ3xA6LjFQ — TA (@talter) July 19, 2019

$15 for ten plastic Trump straws. Cuz “liberal paper straws don’t work.” Now that’s chutzpah!! https://t.co/madss2ucwA — Shaye Ganam (@ShayeGanam) July 19, 2019

Although a real Trump straw would be shorter. pic.twitter.com/uwpNp0Vv6Q — Mead🤨ws! ✈️ (@JD_Meadows) July 19, 2019

The straws, like everything Trump, even got fact-checked:

…And while Trump touts these straws as recyclable, they are almost certainly not https://t.co/iADK9GKK5h — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 19, 2019

Others pointed out that their are better ways to expend your drinking implement budget.

These are cheaper and double as weapons. https://t.co/0x42lpzfgS — Vanessa McKee (@vmenendezb) July 19, 2019

But if the Trump presidency has taught us anything, there is no such thing as a last straw.

