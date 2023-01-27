Trump Claims His Twitter Clone Totally ‘DOING GREAT’ and Surpassing His ‘WIDEST EXPECTATIONS’ While Begging ‘EVERYONE’ To Join

Former President Donald Trump took a minute to reassure the world that his Twitter clone “Truth Social” is surpassing his “WIDEST EXPECTATIONS” as he asked users to recruit everyone — even “YOUR ENEMIES” — to join up.

Two years after Trump was banned from most social media for inciting the deadly January 6 attack, he is poised to return to them. Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated in November by self-described “Chief Twit” Elon Musk, and his Facebook account was reinstated earlier this week.

While he has yet to post on either platform, Trump is still active on his own site — where he ranted to his fellow users about how well the whole thing is doing.

“TRUTH SOCIAL IS DOING GREAT, FAR BEYOND MY WIDEST EXPECTATIONS. GET YOUR FRIENDS, YOUR ENEMIES, AND EVERYONE ELSE TO JOIN TRUTH, A JOURNEY AND EXPERIENCE LIKE NO OTHER!!!” Trump wrote on Friday morning.

Trump also delivered a familiar-sounding rant against the media this morning, writing:

Fake News Media, like CNN, MSDNC (MSNBC) The Washington Post, The Failing New York Times, are doing really badly and closing up shop all over the place. CNN is shuttering its longtime Headquarters Building, and the money losing Washington Post is being peddled all over the place while they fire 🔥 massive numbers of people. Not reporting with credibility has its consequences! The future for Fake News looks bleak, but beware the Marxists & Communists, which are well represented in our Government!

Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes recently pushed back on reports Trump will soon make his re-debut on other platforms despite his exclusive agreement with the platform.

“This is about the 10th time this story has been regurgitated over and over again and it’s kind of a classic lesson in the swamp and how fake news narratives are started,” Nunes told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday.

