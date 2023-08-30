Former President Donald Trump has appeared in court for each of his three prior criminal arraignments in recent months. But this time, according to a new report, he is considering taking a pass.

According to CBS News, the former president is considering waiving his arraignment appearance — currently scheduled for Sept. 6. This is an option available to defendants in Fulton County, GA — which some of the former president’s 18 alleged co-conspirators, including Sidney Powell, have already chosen.

As it stands right now, Trump is slated to be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 — with Rudy Giuliani to follow at 9:45, and the other alleged co-conspirators to enter their plea in 15 minute intervals thereafter.

The former president’s preference, likely, will be to not have to appear in Fulton County court at all. Trump’s legal team is likely to soon file a motion trying to get his case moved to federal court. Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, an alleged co-conspirator, has already filed such a motion. Earlier this week, Meadows testified at a hearing in an effort to convince a judge that the case should move to federal court on the grounds that his actions were tied to his position in the federal government.

Trump is charged with 13 felony counts in the Georgia case.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com