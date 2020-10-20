Trump Demands Bill Barr Investigate Unverified Hunter Biden Story Before Election: ‘Needs to Act and Act Fast’

During a Fox & Friends interview, President Donald Trump demanded that Attorney General Bill Barr investigate his opponent’s son based on an unverified story that even Fox News refused to run.

On Tuesday morning, Trump phoned in for a lengthy interview, and despite the fact that Fox News passed on running the story about Hunter Biden — son of former Vice President Joe Biden — that eventually found a home at the New York Post and was banned by social media platforms, the F&F crew covered the topic extensively.

At one point, fill-in host Will Cain told Trump “Some are asking will you appoint a special prosecutor to investigate this?” and read from a letter sent by House Republicans demanding “the Department of Justice immediately appoint an independent unbiased special counsel to investigate these issues that have been raised, as well as any corresponding legal or ethical issues that might be uncovered from the former vice president’s 47 years in public office.”

“Will you be doing that, will you be appointing a special prosecutor?” Cain asked.

“We’ve got to get the attorney general to act. He’s got to act. And he’s got to act fast. He’s got to a point somebody,” Trump said, adding “This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election. And by the way, we’re doing very well. We’re going to win the election. We’re doing very well. If you look at all of what’s happening and all of the people that come in and don’t come in, you take a look all around the country, with Texas early voting, those are our votes too, and we’re doing well in Texas. I mean I just got a report, we’re doing great in Texas, but we’re doing great all over. But forget that. This has to be done early so the attorney general has to act.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]