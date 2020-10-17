Blue-Check Twitter Cheers and Jeers CBS Reporter Biden Scolded for Asking About NY Post ‘Smear Campaign’

Blue-check Twitter waged war over whether CBS News reporter Bo Erickson was the victim of a “vicious attack” by former Vice President Joe Biden, or the recipient of valid criticism over a question that elevated discredited disinformation.

On Friday night, Erickson asked the ex-VP for his response to a New York Post report on his son Hunter Biden that has been widely discredited and banned or restricted by Twitter and Facebook.

“I know you’d ask it,” Biden said. “I have no response, it’s another smear campaign. Right up your alley, those are the questions you always ask.”

Erickson has generated a lot of favorable coverage of Biden, but also relishes highlighting his contentious exchanges with Biden, one of which is his “pinned” tweet. The two have a history of butting heads.

The exchange drew a distinct variety of responses, with some congratulating Erickson for asking the question and excoriating Biden’s response as an attack similar to those made by President Donald Trump, and others asserting that Biden’s critique was warranted and entirely dissimilar to Trump’s relentless and violent rhetoric against the press.

Erickson’s CBS colleagues were among the first group, but even CBS News’ Paula Reid pointed out that the story is likely Russian disinformation — while still defending Erickson and accusing Biden of “adopt[ing the] Trump playbook”:

My @CBSEveningNews report clearly lays out warnings about Giuliani & Russian disinformation. But we cannot normalize insulting reporters for asking questions: https://t.co/brRYwDxlZl — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) October 17, 2020

Erickson’s colleagues were joined by a variety of conservative figures in slamming Biden for criticizing the question, to varying degrees. Fine company, indeed.

It’s our job as journalists to ask questions of people in power or who want to be in power — whether they like the questions or not. Bo did his job tonight. And Bo did his job well. https://t.co/VJBXavcqc0 — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) October 17, 2020

Biden attacks the freedom and dignity of the press again!! Democracy is in danger!! https://t.co/bEaPTEmXhb — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 17, 2020

The mainstream media is now going after Biden on this story. And he is getting furious. https://t.co/AmfGut5qL2 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 17, 2020

This dangerous and vicious attack on the media by a politician undermines the valuable institution of the independent press, and we must band together to fight against it. https://t.co/pbIukKpX8c — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) October 17, 2020

Biden looks guilty as hell https://t.co/Zoj3RdDl3w — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 17, 2020

He can’t cover up this story.https://t.co/Wpjmk2Y2Sr — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 17, 2020

But many others pointed out the obvious differences between legitimately criticizing a reporter for amplifying disinformation and inciting violence against the press.

Maybe this says more about you than him. — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 17, 2020

Are you ok? You really think “up your alley” is equal to “enemy of the people”? Have you lost your mind? — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 17, 2020

Yeah my own standard recognizes the difference between pushing back on Russian disinformation and calling the press the enemy of the people. But then again I’m not a tool of Russian disinformation — Neera -Vote Early- Tanden (@neeratanden) October 17, 2020

Calling out a smear attempt is not “going after you”. Grow up. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 17, 2020

Bo is simply following the mantra of the head of CBS Leslie Moonves on Donald Trump: “It May Not Be Good for America, but It’s Damn Good for CBS” https://t.co/OHxbfG1d8m pic.twitter.com/0QZDLQS7i6 — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 17, 2020

So let me get this straight @BoKnowsNews. You are annoyed because you used your platform to spread a smear campaign and Biden got upset with you for that? If you ask me, Biden was more respectful than you deserved. https://t.co/sBc8Qm9sKF — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 17, 2020

The real problem here is this is a useless Q from a *journalistic* perspective. It won’t inform people or hold Biden accountable in any meaningful way. Large parts of the story are invented/unconfirmed/highly dubious. What is learned by placing the work of denying them on Biden? https://t.co/4rvPuXrujz — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 17, 2020

Narrator: He did not, in fact, “go after” anyone. https://t.co/Q9xPWL61rq — Ross A. Lincoln (@Rossalincoln) October 17, 2020

💯 Stop asking him to respond to BS when you know it is disinformation. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 17, 2020

Are you honestly incapable of seeing a difference between what Biden said and “the Trump playbook”? — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 17, 2020

Not ask questions, ask valid questions https://t.co/QLjy4SPTsY — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) October 17, 2020

Donald Trump calls the press fake news and the enemy of the people. Suggesting that Biden adopted the Trump playbook because he is frustrated about a smear campaign against his son is ridiculous false equivalence. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 17, 2020

🤔 “which has been a focus of President Trump’s campaign over past few days” https://t.co/UDlFCd7y3h — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) October 17, 2020

Maybe because Bo is acting as the far end of a Russian disinformation operation. https://t.co/oGUPOin3R0 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 17, 2020

criticizing a reporter may or may not be good but calling it the “Trump playbook” is absurd and discrediting. https://t.co/VWRfVxAdWP — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 17, 2020

Personally, I’m not generally a fan of people whining about the questions that get asked of politicians, which is often a way of papering over insufficient answers to those questions. But amplifying disinformation — especially after what we went through in 2016 — is a serious error in judgment that is fair game for criticism.

Biden can, on occasion, be prickly when it’s not necessary, but he’s never come close to demonizing the press the way Trump has, and in this case was entirely justified.

