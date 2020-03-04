President Donald Trump ripped Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) over his controversial remarks made Wednesday morning at a pro-choice demonstration outside the Supreme Court.

The commander-in-chief stated Wednesday night, in a tweet, that Schumer should “pay a severe price” in light of his remarks.

The Senate Minority leader stated early Wednesday to a crowd, “I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price…You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions [in abortion cases].”

The comments on Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh made by Schumer at the pro-choice rally – while a high profile abortion case was being heard in the high court – gained a strong rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Late Wednesday night Trump – who actively threatened a whistleblower during the impeachment hearing – responded after Roberts rebuke of the statement made by Schumer.

Trump billed the comments as the unthinkable — demanding the senator “pay a severe price.”

“There can be few things worse in a civilized, law-abiding nation, than a United States Senator openly, and for all to see and hear, threatening the Supreme Court or its Justices. This is what Chuck Schumer just did. He must pay a severe price for this!” Trump tweeted.

Trump also termed Schumer’s comments a “direct and dangerous threat” to the Court.

This is a direct & dangerous threat to the U.S. Supreme Court by Schumer. If a Republican did this, he or she would be arrested, or impeached. Serious action MUST be taken NOW! https://t.co/WqQUbyzaJU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2020

