Trump Dinner Guest and Hitler-Loving Neo-Nazi Reinstated on Twitter

Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstated avowed Neo-Nazi and white nationalist Nick Fuentes on Tuesday.

Twitter banned Fuentes in December of 2021 for violating rules against hate speech and had a new account re-banned soon after Musk took over Twitter in late October.

“Bottom line up front: Twitter’s policies haven’t changed. Hateful conduct has no place here. And we’re taking steps to put a stop to an organized effort to make people think we have,” Twitter’s Head of Safety and Integrity Yoel Roth, who has since left the company, said at the time.

Fuentes made headlines around the world in late November when he accompanied antisemitic rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, to a dinner at Mar-a-Lago – attended by former President Donald Trump.

Weeks later, Fuentes accompanied West onto Alex Jones’s InfoWars program where West gleefully declared “I love Hitler” – which even made Jones uncomfortable. Fuentes has regularly praised Hitler in the past as well as denying the Holocaust.

Fuentes came to prominence as the leader of the so-called Groyper Army and holds an annual white nationalist conference, which has been attended by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) as counter-programming to CPAC. Groypers are a loose network of alt-right figures who are vocal supporters of white nationalist ideals, often trolling mainstream conservative events to try and move conservativism more toward white nationalism.

Fuentes supports “the closure of the U.S. borders to immigrants while opposing “liberal” values such as feminism and LGBTQ+ rights. Fuentes views these societal changes as the “bastardized Jewish subversion of the American creed,” according to the ADL.

Twitter has reinstated other white nationalists, antisemites, and conspiracy theorists in recent months including Andrew Anglin, Baked Alaska, Sean Turnbull, Kanye West, and Ali Alexander.

Right Wing Watch shared some of Fuentes’s most recent abhorrent statements upon news breaking that Fuentes would again find a platform on Twitter.

Included in those clips is Fuentes calling for Jews to “get the fuck out America” and calling for women to be burned at the stake for witchcraft.

Fuentes was banned from Twitter in July 2021 for “repeated violations” of its rules. He’s been banned from almost every mainstream social media platform. — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 24, 2023

Fuentes has called for a “white uprising” and the end of democracy:https://t.co/8QtkZ5bcJ8 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 24, 2023

Here he is calling for women to be burned at the stake: https://t.co/pWs8rShLEp — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 24, 2023

Fuentes had previously said that life without Twitter is not worth living: "I cannot live without being on Twitter. I would rather be alive on Twitter than in this world." pic.twitter.com/6ZGdt4LQoV — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 24, 2023

