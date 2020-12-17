The former Homeland Security Adviser to President Donald Trump is warning that a massive government hack likely carried out by Russia could have utterly devastating consequences.

In a stunning New York Times op-ed, the ex-official — Tom Bossert —warned that the breach might have far-reaching, long-term implications.

“The magnitude of this ongoing attack is hard to overstate,” Bossert wrote. He added, “President Trump is on the verge of leaving behind a federal government, and perhaps a large number of major industries, compromised by the Russian government.”

According to Bossert, the government needs to operate under the assumption that Russia has control of internal networks to the degree that President-elect Joe Biden must assume that any government email he comes in contact with “can be falsified.”

“The actual and perceived control of so many important networks could easily be used to undermine public and consumer trust in data, written communications and services,” Bossert wrote. “In the networks that the Russians control, they have the power to destroy or alter data, and impersonate legitimate people.”

Bossert called for his former boss to get over his election defeat, and deal with this grave matter.

“If it is Russia, President Trump must make it clear to Vladimir Putin that these actions are unacceptable. The U.S. military and intelligence community must be placed on increased alert; all elements of national power must be placed on the table.”

He added, “President Trump must get past his grievances about the election and govern for the remainder of his term. This moment requires unity, purpose and discipline. An intrusion so brazen and of this size and scope cannot be tolerated by any sovereign nation.”

