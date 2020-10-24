Trump Fans Literally Squeal as President Departs Florida Early Voting Site, Jeer White House Press

In a scene reminiscent of The Beatles’ British Invasion, supporters of President Donald Trump literally squealed as they caught a glimpse of him departing an early voting site in Florida — then loudly jeered the White House press corps that trailed him.

Supporters lined up hours ahead of time to catch a glimpse of Trump when he went to cast his vote at a West Palm Beach, Florida early voting location. Trump spoke briefly with reporters after casting his ballot, telling them “It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that,” a reference to his false claims about mail-in voting.

He got some laughs when he said “I voted for a guy named Trump,” getting some laughs from the crowd before departing for his next rally.

As it happens, Russia Today’s Ruptly had a live feed set up outside for the duration, and caught the intense reaction as Trump drove past supporters following his vote. So voluminous were the squeals that the cameraman began running after the presidential limo to film the source of the din — a group oof particularly excited Trump fans.

Another cheer and cries of “There’s Kayleigh!” went up when press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s vehicle rolled by.

But the revelers hissed, booed, and gave the thumbs down to the caravan of traveling White House press who trailed the motorcade, an echo of Trump’s own consistent attacks on the media.

Watch the clip above via Ruptly.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]