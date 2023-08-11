Trump FLIPS Out Over Trial Date Proposed By DOJ In Rant Attacking Biden and Jack Smith

Former President Donald Trump flipped out over Special Counsel Jack Smith’s proposed trial date that would commence weeks before GOP primaries begin.

On Thursday, Smith’s team filed a motion for a relatively short date to send Trump to trial on his indictment by Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

In a post on Truth Social Thursday night, Trump ranted about Smith’s proposed date, and made unfounded attacks on both Smith and President Joe Biden. Trump wrote:

Deranged Jack Smith has just asked for a trial on the Biden Indictment to take place on January 2nd., just ahead of the important Iowa Caucuses. Only an out of touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA! Such a trial, which should never take place due to my First Amendment Rights, and massive BIDEN CORRUPTION, should only happen, if at all, AFTER THE ELECTION. The same with other Fake Biden Indictments. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

Smith explains in his filing:

The Government proposes that trial begin on January 2, 2024, and estimates that its case in chief will take no longer than four to six weeks. This trial date, and the proposed schedule outlined below, would give the defendant time to review the discovery in this case and prepare a defense, and would allow the Court and parties to fully litigate any pre-trial legal issues. Most importantly, a January 2 trial date would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial—an interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes.

Thus far, Federal District Judge Tanya Chutkan’s rulings have broken in favor of a speedier proceeding and against delays.

