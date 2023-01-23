Trump Goes On 1 AM Truth Social Spree Trashing Joe and Mika and Accepting a 2024 Endorsement from Dilbert Guy

Former President Donald Trump went on a late-night Truth Social spree — going after everyone from the special counsel investigating him to Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, while also accepting a 2024 endorsement from the creator of Dilbert.

In a series of six posts to his social media platform — all made after 1 a.m. ET — the former president vented about various topics, starting with two favorites, Hunter and Joe Biden. From there, he made a quip about the reported new incoming White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients. And later, Trump took on special counsel Jack Smith.

“My Special Counsel (“PROSECUTOR”) is viciously harassing and bullying anyone and everyone in sight,” Trump wrote. “This should not be allowed to continue. We did NOTHING WRONG!”

After that, the former president renewed his longtime feud with two rivals from the cable news world — Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the latter of whom he misnamed.

“Wow. Morning Joe (Scarborough) and his lovely and very soothing wife, ‘Mike,’ have really bad television ratings,” Trump wrote. “That’s what happens when you become ‘Trump Deranged.’ Better yet, Fake News CNN & MSDNC are dying!!!”

Before logging off for the night, Trump acknowledged a 2024 presidential endorsement from Scott Adams — the creator of Dilbert.

“Thank you Scott, I accept your Endorsement,” Trump wrote. “I knocked out ISIS, I will knock out the Cartels!”

