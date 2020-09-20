Trump HHS Official Michael Caputo Admits Bonkers Meltdown Accusing CDC Scientists of Sabotage Was ‘Inappropriate,’ But Stands By It: ‘I Believe Everything I Said’

Michael Caputo — who, earlier this week, took medical leave from his post as Health and Human Services spokesman — is admitting that his stunning Facebook Live tirade in which he accused CDC scientists of “sedition” and predicted he would be killed was “inappropriate.” Nonetheless, he is standing behind his remarks.

In an interview on Buffalo-based news talk radio station WBEN, Caputo described meeting with his staffers and expressing his remorse for the comments, while simultaneously doubling down.

“I said ‘Listen, you keep going and saving lives. I just wanted to apologize to you,'” Caputo said. “Even though I believe everything I said and I will stand by it, and the president stands by what I said … It’s inappropriate for me to be doing that.”

In the video, Caputo baselessly claimed that scientists from the CDC formed a “resistance unit” for “sedition” against President Donald Trump. He further claimed those scientists and Democrats have been sabotaging the coronavirus response, and he added that he believes he will be killed.

Whether it’s the Buffalo News or the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal or any of these media outlets, I’m under siege. It’s been going on for a couple of weeks and I don’t care. Because I have the president’s support, I know that because he’s told me so. They’re after me for two reasons. I want to tell you what they are so you will understand. And you’ll understand that I’m not going anywhere. They’re going to have to kill me. And unfortunately I think that’s where this is going. The partisan Democrats, the conjugal media, and the scientists, the deep state scientists want America sick through November. They cannot afford for us to have any good news before November because they’re already losing.

Caputo told WBEN that he has no plans to resign following his medical leave.

“The fact of the matter is, there are people out there, especially people who hate the president, who are trying to paint a picture that I am mentally ill because I did this Facebook Live,” Caputo said.

