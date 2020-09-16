Trump HHS Official Michael Caputo Melts Down in Facebook Live Video, Rages at His Own Agency and Predicts He’ll Be Killed

New video shows embattled Trump HHS official Michael Caputo in a full-on meltdown as he accuses members of his own agency of wanting to keep the coronavirus pandemic raging through Election Day, and predicting he will be killed by… someone.

Caputo’s meltdown was reported earlier this week, but Yahoo! News obtained the video, and posted it to Twitter along with a link to their article on Caputo.

NEW: We have the Michael Caputo video from Facebook Live. It’s…uncomfortable watching. More, and story, below.https://t.co/pfZX744Trl pic.twitter.com/QLBJEqNOxN — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) September 16, 2020

In the clip, Caputo references the recent onslaught of media attention over his interference with Centers for Disease Control reports, and goes off on a rant in which he accuses his own agency’s scientists of sabotaging the coronavirus response:

Whether it’s the Buffalo news or the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal or any of these media outlets, I’m under siege. It’s been going on for a couple of weeks and I don’t care. Because I have the president’s support, I know that because he’s told me so. They’re after me for two reasons. I want to tell you what they are so you will understand. And you’ll understand that I’m not going anywhere. They’re going to have to kill me. And unfortunately I think that’s where this is going. The partisan Democrats, the conjugal media, and the scientists, the deep state scientists want America sick through November. They cannot afford for us to have any good news before November because they’re already losing. Donald Trump, right now, if the election were held today, would win. Not by much, not by much, and I want to talk about that for a minute, but he would win and that’s why Kamala Harris is talking like an anti-vaxxer. I know some people on my feed are against vaccines and I encourage you not to get one if you don’t want one, I encourage you to follow freedom anywhere it leads. But I am going to get a vaccine, in fact as assistant secretary of health I’ll be one of the first ones to get a vaccine. And I know it’s safe because I’m involved in its development. Not just, watching it closely. And let me tell you something, there is tons of positive news out there about this pandemic and the Democrats can’t have it, the conjugal media can’t have it, and there are scientists working for this government who do not want America to get better. Did you hear me? There are scientists who work for this government who do not want America to get well. Not until after Joe Biden is president. It’s a fact, I know it because I’ve heard it. They these people cannot cannot allow America to get better, nor can they allow America to hear good news.

Caputo has since apologized for the remarks.

