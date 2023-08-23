Trump Kicks Off Debate Day By Ranting About Being ‘PROUDLY ARRESTED’ over ‘RIGGED & STOLLEN’ Election He Lost Fair and Square

Ex-President Donald Trump kicked off the big debate day by ranting about his arrest over his false claims of a “RIGGED & STOLLEN” election that he lost fair and square.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier and fellow Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum have been on a bit of a media tour to promote the debate they’re co-moderating Wednesday night on Fox — which as of this moment will not feature Trump, who says he’s skipping the debate to do Carlson’s Twitter/X show.

Trump himself is expected to surrender Thursday in what many see as an attempt at counterprogramming the debate on Fox News.

On Wednesday morning, Trump lent some credence to that theory with a series of posts on Truth Social that subtly indicated a connection.

First, in all caps, Trump wrote “NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!”

He then described his upcoming trial as a crusade against a “stollen” election — a familiar typo:

For the first time in three years, brave American Patriots will be able, in Court, to show how the Presidential Election of 2020 was RIGGED & STOLLEN. For those RINOS, Radical Left Democrats, Communists, Marxists, Fascists , & others who say, “Don’t Look Back, Look Forward,” they either do not want to reveal the answers because they “got away with murder,” or are FOOLS & COWARDS because we now know the answers to all of the Fraud, Irregularities, & Cheating, & WE CANNOT LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN!

President Joe Biden defeated Trump in an electoral landslide that has been reaffirmed over and over by state officials from Trump’s own party — including Republican officials in Georgia.

And finally, in case you weren’t convinced all of this is related to the debate, Trump followed those messages up by writing “MY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON WILL BE AIRED TONIGHT AT 9:00 P.M. ‘SPARKS WILL FLY.’ ENJOY!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com