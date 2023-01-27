Trump Launches Sexist Attack On Fox News Host Jessica Tarlov in Random Late-Night ‘REVIEW’ of ‘The Five’

Former President Donald Trump used his Twitter clone “Truth Social” to launch sexist attacks on liberal Fox News host Jessica Tarlov, who co-hosts The Five.

Two years after Trump was banned from most social media for inciting the deadly January 6 attack, he is poised to return to them. Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated in November by self-described “Chief Twit” Elon Musk, and his Facebook account was reinstated earlier this week.

While he has yet to post on either platform, Trump is still active on his own site — where he decided, in a late-night post, to conduct a “REVIEW” of The Five that consisted mostly of attacking Tarlov, including the sexist trope of mocking her vocal delivery:

REVIEW: I really like The Five on FoxNews, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible. Her facts are knowingly wrong, her jittery presentation is horrendous and, forgive me, her VOICE is grating and unendurable. Juan Williams was terrible, but better than her. I know the show is doing well, but no thanks to Jessica. I find her impossible to take in large doses, & put out this “REVIEW” because it is important to expose Fake News, & Fake People!

Trump’s rant against Tarlov was his last post of the day Thursday night.

Tarlov is an accomplished and well-educated Democratic strategist who joined Fox News seven years ago to provide the liberal point of view in discussion with the newtork’s other guests and contributors, and co-hosts The Five. From her bio:

Jessica Tarlov joined FOX News Channel as a contributor in 2017 and serves as a rotating co-host of cable news’ most-watched program The Five (weekdays, 5-6PM/ET). She also offers political analysis across FNC and FOX Business Network’s (FBN) programming. Prior to joining FNC, she appeared as a frequent guest on the network since 2014. Tarlov also serves as the Vice President of Research and Consumer Insight for Bustle Digital Group. Prior to this, she served as a senior strategist with Schoen Consulting, where she advised domestic and international clients on messaging strategies for more than five years and worked as a democratic pollster. A graduate of Bryn Mawr College with a B.A. in History, Tarlov holds two master’s degrees in Political Science and Public Policy as well as a Ph.D. in Government from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Tarlov does not have a Truth Social account, and has yet to respond on Twitter to Trump’s attack.

